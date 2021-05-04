Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

