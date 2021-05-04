Usca Ria LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30.

