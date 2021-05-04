Usca Ria LLC Purchases 5,028 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.