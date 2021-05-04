Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

