Usca Ria LLC Buys 557 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,589,000 after buying an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.