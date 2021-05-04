Usca Ria LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

