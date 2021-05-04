Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNW. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

