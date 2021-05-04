Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.