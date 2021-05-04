Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $1,998,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group Holdings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

