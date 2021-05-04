Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

TFX opened at $417.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

