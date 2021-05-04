Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 320.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5,016.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

