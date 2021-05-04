Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of FUN opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

