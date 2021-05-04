GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 22,034 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 199.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

