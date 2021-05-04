Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

