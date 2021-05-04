-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Accuray by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

