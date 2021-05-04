The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

