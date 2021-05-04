Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $163.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.