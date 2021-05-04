The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

