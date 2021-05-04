IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.29.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.88. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.