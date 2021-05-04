BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Jay D. Richards Sells 1,627 Shares

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BKU opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

