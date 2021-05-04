Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMMC. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a market cap of C$826.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $209,240 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

