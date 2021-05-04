Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

