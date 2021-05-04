PayPal (PYPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.99-0.99 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $259.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.76. PayPal has a twelve month low of $120.31 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.