State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

