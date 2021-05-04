JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Daniel J. Castillo Sells 1,333 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.