CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.41. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

