Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $145.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

