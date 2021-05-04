Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 83.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

