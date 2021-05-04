Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.31.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.