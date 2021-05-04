State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 176,867 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,867 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,289 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

