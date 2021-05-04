Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

