Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.95.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.