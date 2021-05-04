ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $123.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $124.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,558,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

