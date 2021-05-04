State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $1,818,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

