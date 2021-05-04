State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $349.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.15 and a 200-day moving average of $329.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,213,531 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

