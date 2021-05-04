First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $187.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

