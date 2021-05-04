Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$32.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.50 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$455 million and a P/E ratio of 22.03. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$13.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.08.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

