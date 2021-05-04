CDK Global (CDK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

