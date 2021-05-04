State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,510 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 514,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

