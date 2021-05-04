DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $455.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $380.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.84 and its 200 day moving average is $368.81. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

