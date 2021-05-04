Deluxe (DLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Deluxe has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

NYSE DLX opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $45.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

