Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect benefits from higher revenues and decline in provisions. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near-term woes of the company. Nevertheless, improving economic conditions might support Synovus’ growth.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.86.

SNV opened at $47.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

