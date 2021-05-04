GWM Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.67 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.