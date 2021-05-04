General Finance (GFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. On average, analysts expect General Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Finance stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $573.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

