Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IVR opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.