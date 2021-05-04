Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.