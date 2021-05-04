Truist Securities Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $134.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $121.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

