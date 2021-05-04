GWM Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

