Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

