Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

