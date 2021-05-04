Morgan Stanley Cuts Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $13.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $564.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

