Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

